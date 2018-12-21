Turkish consumer confidence index decreases by 2.3 percent in December

Turkish consumers' confidence index fell in December compared to the previous month, according to official data released on Friday.

The index posted a decline of 2.3 percent to reach 58.2 in December, down from 59.6 points in November, a Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) report revealed.

All sub-indices of the main index, except the probability of saving index, saw slumps in the month.

The number of people unemployed anticipation index -- a gauge of sentiment about the health of the labor market -- registered the biggest fall with 3.9 percent to reach 60.9.

The financial situation expectations of households index was the second-worst performer, down 2.9 percent to 75.3.

The general economic situation expectations index also dropped by 1.7 percent to reach 76.

The probability of saving index -- indicating people's expectation of earning enough money to save -- was the only one that saw an increase, rising 2.4 percent to reach 20.6.

The consumer confidence index is seen as a vital gauge of the overall health of the economy, indicating people's sentiments about spending their money, which in turn gives clues about economic vitality.