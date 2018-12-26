Turkish, Chinese experts discuss bilateral ties in Beijing

Turkish-Chinese relations were discussed in Beijing yesterday during a panel jointly organized by Presidency of Directorate of Communications and China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). The panel titled "Turkey and China: Long-Term Cooperation Possibilities," was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Beijing Abdülkadir Emin Önen, Presidential Aid Fecir Alptekin and leading Turkish and Chinese experts. During the panel, the Turkish economy, the investment opportunities in the country and the topic for cooperation as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During his speech, Ambassador Önen drew attention to the growing bilateral trade which hit $26.3 billion in 2017, a major increase from $1.1 billion in 2001. "The Turkish market will open the gate for Chinese investors to Europe, Middle East and North Africa," Önen said.

CICIR Middle East Studies Director Liao Baizhi stressed that Turkey and China have great opportunities for cooperation and the partnership areas between the two countries must be diversified.

Istanbul-based Bilgi University Vice President Ege Yazgan made a presentation about the opportunities in the Turkish market for Chinese businesspeople. He particularly underlined that the currency volatility in August was successfully overcome and the exchange rates are now stabilized. He also informed the participants about the measures taken to mitigate the inflation, stressing that the confidence of the foreign investors in the Turkish economy continues.