Turkey's economic confidence index up in December

Türk Eximbank to finance 27 pct of total exports in 2019

Minimum wage in Turkey rises to TL 2,020 with 26 percent increase

The economic confidence index in Turkey was higher month-on-month in December, official data revealed Friday.

The consumer confidence index, which stood at 73.7 in November, went up 2 percent to 75.2 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

This month-on-month increase was driven by improvements in the retail trade, services and real sector confidence indices.

Retail trade confidence index registered a rise of 6.3 percent. Services and real sector confidence indices followed it with 2.2 percent and 0.9 percent advances, respectively.

The sub-index tracking consumer confidence declined by 2.3 percent on a monthly basis to total 58.2 in December.

The construction confidence index dropped by 2.1 percent during the same period.

The economic confidence index is seen as a significant reading of the economic course as it is a composite index that aggregates sub-indices of consumer confidence, real sector services, retail trade and construction confidence indices, reflecting an overall sentiment of health of the economy.