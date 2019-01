The unemployment rate in Turkey stood at 11.6 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate occurred as 11.6 percent with a 1.3 percentage point increase," TurkStat said.

In Turkey, the number of jobless people -- aged 15 and over -- rose by 501,000 to 3.79 million, year-on-year in October, it added.

In September, the unemployment rate was at 11.4 percent.