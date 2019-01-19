EU rules in cars, rules out farming in US trade talks

The European Union is willing to discuss car tariffs but will not remove duties on farm products in free trade talks with the United States, its trade chief said on Friday, setting it on a possible collision course with Washington.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 28 member European Union, published two negotiating mandates on Friday, which were notable more for what they left out than for what they included.

The EU proposal on tariffs falls far short of the wide-ranging wish-list, including comprehensive agricultural market access set out by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration a week ago.

"There is a lot that is not covered. We are not proposing any negotiations with the U.S. to reduce or eliminate on agricultural products," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference. "That area was left outside, like many other topics where it would be difficult to reach an agreement," she continued, adding that the EU was not planning to restart the broad negotiations dubbed TTIP, which drew thousands to streets in Europe in protest.

The two negotiating mandates, which will need to be approved by EU governments, would lead to talks on removing tariffs from industrial goods and on rules to allow goods cleared for sale in the United States to be sold in the European Union and vice versa. The EU and United States reached an entente in July, ending a stand-off of several months, when Trump agreed to hold off imposing tariffs on EU car imports while the two sides looked to improve trade ties.

The parties committed to work towards a removing existing tariffs on "non-auto industrial goods" and to discuss standards strengthen energy cooperation, while the EU said it wanted to import more U.S. liquefied natural gas.

They would also look into U.S. import tariffs that EU steel and aluminium producers have faced since June.

Malmstrom said the proposed EU mandate on tariffs did include vehicles.

"We also saw that the U.S. did not exclude cars from their negotiating directives. We are prepared to put our vehicle tariffs on the negotiating table as part of a broader agreement if the U.S. agrees to work together towards zero tariffs for all industrial goods," she said.