UK, France, Germany unveil new trade channel with Iran despite US sanctions

REUTERS
French FM Jean-Yves Drian (L), UK FS Jeremy Hunt (C) and German FM Heiko Maas give a press conference on Iran at the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers at the National Bank of Romania headquarters in Bucharest January 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany hailed a new mechanism to ease trade with Iran despite U.S. sanctions as a sign of their commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"It is a political act," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters after a meeting of EU counterparts in Bucharest. "It is a gesture to protect European companies."

Britain's Jeremy Hunt said the three countries were working closely with Tehran to finalize arrangement to allow for humanitarian, pharmaceutical, agricultural and consumer trade.

"Registration is a big step, but there is still more work to be done," Hunt said.

