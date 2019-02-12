Planned strike at Brussels Airport could cost $14 million

Unions in Belgium have called for a strike at Brussels Airport on Wednesday, which the airport estimates could cost up to 13 million euros ($14.6 million) in economic losses.

Brussels Airport President Marc Descheemaecker told local press on Monday that if the airport is forced to close Wednesday amid the national strike, the economic damage to the airport "could reach 10 to 13 million euros."

"Brussels Airport represents the second largest economic engine (of the country)," Descheemaecker said.

According to the unions, the strike will be general and will include baggage handlers. The airport said Tuesday on its official Twitter account that unions have also called on air traffic controllers to join the strike, adding that the current impact is "unclear."

After the strike was announced by unions, the airport canceled 222 flights scheduled for Wednesday. Brussels Airlines announced the cancellation of all its flights into the city on Wednesday and diverted its flights to other airports, Descheemaecker said.

A total of 16,000 passengers are expected to be affected by Wednesday's strike.