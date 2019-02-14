Turkey's current account deficit falls to 10-year-low in 2018, Central Bank says

Turkey's current account deficit fell 8.8 percent year-on-year to reach $27.6 billion, falling to a 10-year low, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bank of Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

The figure, showing improvement from a nearly $47.5 billion deficit in 2017, was the lowest since 2009, while the country's highest annual current account deficit over the last decade was seen in 2011, with $74.4 billion.

On a monthly basis, the balance showed a $1.4 billion deficit in December, after showing a surplus of $986 million for four consecutive months.

Thursday's figures also met expectations, as an Anadolu Agency survey on Tuesday showed that a group of 17 economists had forecast an annual deficit of $27.7 billion.