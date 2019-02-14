   
Turkey's current account deficit falls to 10-year-low in 2018, Central Bank says

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. (REUTERS Photo)
Turkey's current account deficit fell 8.8 percent year-on-year to reach $27.6 billion, falling to a 10-year low, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bank of Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

The figure, showing improvement from a nearly $47.5 billion deficit in 2017, was the lowest since 2009, while the country's highest annual current account deficit over the last decade was seen in 2011, with $74.4 billion.

On a monthly basis, the balance showed a $1.4 billion deficit in December, after showing a surplus of $986 million for four consecutive months.

Thursday's figures also met expectations, as an Anadolu Agency survey on Tuesday showed that a group of 17 economists had forecast an annual deficit of $27.7 billion.

