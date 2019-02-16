Foreign direct investment increases 14 percent in 2018 despite global slump

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) released foreign direct investment (FDI) data concerning Turkey for last year. Evaluating the FDI figures from the central bank, Investment Office President Arda Ermut said Turkey attracted around $1.2 billion in FDI in December 2018, an increase of 38 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

He added that in 2018 the country had a direct investment amount of $13.2 billion, a significant increase of 14 percent year-on-year. In his brief assessment of 2018, Ermut said last year production topped total capital investments with $2 billion, followed by retail, finance and energy, respectively.

"In 2018, when total world FDI experienced a very serious decline, Turkey's annual FDI performance is an important achievement," Ermut said. "With this success, Turkey has once again demonstrated that it is a trusted country on a global scale with sound economic fundamentals. We previously said that we would exceed last year's figure before the end of the year, and we realized this with a 14 percent increase."

According to data in an Organization for the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, global FDI flows decreased to $432 billion in the first half of 2018 from $632 billion in the second half of 2017. Compared to one year earlier, global FDI flows were 44 percent lower than the first half of 2017.