Fed chief Powell expects US inflation to fall below 2 percent goal

Despite solid growth and continuing job gains, the U.S. economy will see inflation falling even further below the central bank's 2 percent goal, at least for a time, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

That forecast added weight to Powell's repetition that the Fed will be "patient" before making any further changes in the benchmark borrowing rate.

"Recent declines in energy prices will likely push headline inflation further below the... longer-run goal of 2 percent for a time," he said in semi-annual testimony to Congress.

But Powell warned of growing risks, including a global slowdown, volatile financial markets and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy.

The Fed in December indicated it could hike rates two times this year, after four rate hikes in 2018. But many private economists believe the Fed will keep rates unchanged until late this year and may not hike at all.