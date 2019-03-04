Turkey’s exports hit all-time high of $13.6 billion in February

Turkey recorded its highest February exports figure, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Monday.

Turkish exports based on the special trade system (ÖTS) rose 3.46 percent year-on-year to reach $13.6 billion in February, Pekcan told at a news conference in capital Ankara.

Formed on general trade system (GTS), Turkey's exports last month amounted to $14.3 billion, increasing 3.7 percent on an annual basis, she said.

The country's imports last month based on the general trade system fell 18.7 percent to hit some $16.2 billion, she added. ÖTS-based imports also fell by 16.6 percent to $15.8 billion.

"Thus, our exports in the first two months of this year rose 5 percent while imports slipped $23.1 billion [on a yearly basis]," Pekcan said.

ÖTS-based foreign trade deficit in February fell by 62.17 percent from $5.79 billion in February 2018 to $2.19 billion year-on-year. The decrease in GTS-based foreign trade deficit was even greater at 69.58 percent with the deficit standing at $1.85 billion.

Calling the significant increase in exports-to-imports coverage ratio as the most important indicator of 2019, Pekcan said: "The exports-to-imports coverage ratio based on general trade system advanced to 88.6 percent in February, up from 69.4 percent in the same month last year."

The ratio formed on special trade system also increased from 69.4 percent to 86.1 percent last month, according to the ministry.

The ministry formerly announced figures based on the special trade system.

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of 21 free zones located in the country, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.