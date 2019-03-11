Turkey's economy grows by 2.6 percent in 2018: TurkStat

Turkey's economy grew by 2.6 percent in terms of real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 compared to the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures showed Monday.

In current prices, Turkey's GDP increased by 19.1 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, amounting to 3.7 trillion Turkish liras ($680 million), TurkStat said.

Per capita GDP was calculated as TL 45,463 at current prices, compared to TL 38,660 in 2017.

Total value added of the agriculture sector as a chained volume measure decreased by 1.3 percent in 2018, while the industrial sector increased by 1.1 percent and the construction sector decreased by 1.9 percent. The total value added of the services sector, consisting of trade, transportation, accommodation and food service, increased by 5.6 percent.

The economy shrank 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, TurkStat said.

The retraction put the annual real GDP below growth forecasts, which analysts revised down to 3 percent in December.

In November, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had predicted 3.7 growth for Turkey in 2018.

In 2017, real GDP growth was 7.4 percent year-on-year.