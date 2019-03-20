Fed expects no interest rate increases in 2019

The Federal Reserve does not expect to raise the benchmark lending rate again this year, according to a closely-watched forecast released Wednesday, a surprising sign the US economy is slowing.

Central bankers as recently as September expected to raise rates three times in 2019. But the forecast also confirms the next move is still expected to be an increase in the key policy interest rate -- though that will not come until sometime in 2020.

The central bank voted unanimously to keep the key rate unchanged at 2.25 to 2.5 percent, reflecting the slowdown world's largest economy.