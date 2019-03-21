Turkey's consumer confidence index up in March

Turkish consumers' confidence in the economy went up in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer confidence index climbed 2.9 percent to reach 59.4 this month.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank through measurement of consumer tendencies.

Last month, the figure was 57.8, down 0.7 percent from January's 58.2.

In 2018, the index value hovered between 72.7 and 57.6 — the highest being in July and the lowest in October.