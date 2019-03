Wall Street stocks surged Friday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks in the final session of the first quarter, the S&P 500's best quarter since 2009.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended at 2,834.41, up 0.7 percent for the session and 13 percent for the quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent to 25,928.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.8 percent to 7,729.32.