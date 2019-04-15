Turkey’s unemployment increases to 14.7% in January

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 14.7% in January, up 3.9 percentage points year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

The figure represented nearly 4.69 million unemployed people in Turkey, an increase of 1.26 million people from January 2018. The employment rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points year-on-year to 44.5% in January. The number of employed people fell by 872,000 to 27.16 million.

Youth unemployment covering ages between 15 and 24 also increased by 6.8 percentage points to 26.7%.

Non-agricultural unemployment rose by 4.1 percentage points to 16.8%.

Labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 52.2%. The labor force participation rate was 71.1% for men, a 0.2 percentage point decrease, and 33.6% for women, a 0.4 percentage point increase.

Unregistered unemployment increased by 0.6 percentage points to 33.1% in January.

January's unemployment numbers were the highest in a decade, since March 2009, while the youth unemployment rate was highest since 2005, when the data was first started being published.

In December, the unemployment rate was 13.5%.