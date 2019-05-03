Turkey's annual inflation rate falls in April

Turkey's annual inflation rate falls to 19.5% in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) skidded 0.21 percentage points from 19.71 percent in March 2018.

On a monthly basis, the consumer prices climbed 1.69 percent in April.

The April figure was also below market expectations.

A group of 16 economists polled by Anadolu Agency forecast consumer prices in Turkey would rise 20.25% compared to the same month last year.

The highest price increase last month was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages, up 31.86% on a yearly basis.