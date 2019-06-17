Turkey's unemployment rate at 14.1% in March

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 14.1% in March this year, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

The unemployment rate rose by 4 percentage points year-on-year, Turkish Statitical Institute (TurkStat) said.

On a yearly basis, the number of unemployed people aged 15 and older surged 1.33 million to 4.54 million as of March.

"In the same period, the non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 16.1% with a 4.2 percentage point increase.

"While the youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 25.2% with a 7.5 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 14.3% with a 4 percentage point increase," TurkStat said.

In February, the country's unemployment rate was 14.7% with 4.73 million unemployed people aged 15 and above, marking a 4.1 percentage point annual rise.