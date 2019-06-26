Economy administration engaged with busy diplomatic agenda

Turkey's agenda has once again turned to the economy as the relevant ministries have initiated busy traffic in diplomacy. The officials are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Japan on June 28-29. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the gathering and upcoming meetings in China accompanied by a large delegation of economy officials.

Cabinet ministers in charge of the economy will have busy diplomacy traffic starting this week. In this context, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank visited Hungary yesterday and co-chaired the sixth term meeting of the Turkey-Hungary Joint Economic Commission. Minister Varank came together with Hungarian businesspeople to discuss the investment opportunities in Turkey and held bilateral talks with members of the Hungarian government.

Varank will participate in the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019, one of Russia's prominent industry events, on July 8-11 as part of his international contacts. The exhibition will take place in the city of Yekaterinburg under the theme of digital manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli is expected to hold talks in Brussels on June 27-28 with his accompanying delegation. Minister Pakdemirli is also scheduled to attend the High-Level Agricultural Dialogue meeting. Within the scope of these contacts, the agricultural sector and rural areas in the EU and Turkey will be discussed. The talks are vital for improving relations in the fields of agriculture, health and food safety, and aquaculture. Following the G20 meetings in the Japanese city of Osaka, Erdoğan will later pay an official visit to China and meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss economic issues, especially bilateral trade relations.

Erdoğan's delegation will include a number of high-level figures, including Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, who went to Iraq before the mayoral election and attended the Turkey-Iraq Business Forum, is also expected to take part in Beijing Expo, which will host around 16 million visitors.

On July 1, announced as Turkey's national day at the expo, comprehensive events will be organized to promote Turkish products. "We will also have the opportunity to introduce Turkey's beauty to our friends from both China and other countries," Pekcan said in an earlier statement.