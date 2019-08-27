Turkey, Russia seek closer cooperation at MAKS 2019 Airshow

Turkey and Russia aim to increase their trade volume from existing $25 billion to $100 billion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday in Russia's Moscow region where he is attending the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, a biennial showcase of Russia's aerospace industry.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Zhukovsky Airport alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said he believed that "the synergy we have been cultivating with Russia in aviation and space technology will help deepen bilateral relations."

Turkey last month began receiving Russia's advanced S-400 missile defense system, evoking the ire of the U.S.

As the two presidents were speaking, the first plane carrying parts of the second S-400 battery landed in Ankara's Mürted Air Base, the Defense Ministry said.

The U.S. has suspended Turkey from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program in reaction to Ankara purchasing Russia's S-400s. Washington has repeatedly said that the S-400 and the F-35 are incompatible.

During the visit, Erdoğan was also to be shown Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter jet. "We'll show the Su-57 and the Su-35," Russia Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, whose remit includes defense activities, said in comments carried by Russian news agency Interfax. Those fighter jets are designed by Russian state company Sukhoi.

"With the motto 'The future is in the skies,' Turkey has made a breakthrough in the aviation sector in the recent period," Erdoğan said, referring to the famous quote of the Republic's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He said that Turkey's defense and aviation exports have reached $2.5 billion in 2018.

Saying that ​MAKS-2019 is among leading exhibitions in the world in its field, Erdoğan pointed to the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19), held for the 14th time this year, as a prominent event in Turkey.

Erdoğan also invited Putin and the Russian people to Teknofest, Turkey's largest aerospace and technology festival which will take place between Sept. 17-22 in Istanbul Airport with an expected one million attendees. He also noted that the newly-inaugurated airport will serve 200 million passengers when all phases are completed.

The president added that this year some 6 million Russian tourists are expected to visit Turkey.

The Turkish delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın arrived in Moscow earlier on Tuesday for a one-day working visit in which bilateral relations and regional issues with Syria in particular will be discussed.