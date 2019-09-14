EBRD President Chakrabarti points at Turkey for investment

Turkey has many advantages as geographical position, large market and very diverse economy that make it an attractive country for investment, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti said during his visit to Ankara this week.

"As I say to any foreign investors that ask me, and many do, this is a country I would definitely invest in if I had the money. I don't; EBRD does, and that's why we believe in this country; that's why we are investing," Chakrabarti said in his interview with Turkish daily Hürriyet.

Chakrabarti highlighted that the recovery in Turkey's economy has begun, adding that the growth is coming back.

"I would give credit here to the government — a big positive is the work it has been doing slowly but surely to improve Turkey's position in the World Bank's doing-business list," Chakrabarti said.

Chakrabarti also held meeting with Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak as he visited Turkey to mark ERBD's 10 years of work in the country.

"10 years is just a start of story," he said, underlining that Turkey is the largest portfolio for the bank.

ERBD already has invested 543 million euros in Turkey this year, Chakrabarti said, revealing plans to reach 1 billion by the end of 2019. "To reach 1 billion euros of investment in Turkey at a time when there is a lot of volatility in the Turkish economy has been great," he said.