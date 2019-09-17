Central gov't budget posts TL 576M surplus in August

The Turkish central government budget balance posted a surplus of TL 576 million in August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry reported yesterday.

Last month, Turkey's budget revenues soared 34.1% on an annual basis, totaling at TL 94.3 billion, while budged expenditures went up 23.2% to TL 93.7 billion.

On the other hand, the budget balance ran a deficit of TL 68.1 billion in the January-August period. The country's budget revenues surged 21.6% year-on-year to TL 590.7 billion in the first eight months of this year.

Budget expenditures also saw an increase of 22.8% to TL 658.8 billion during the same period. Excluding interest payments, the budget balance posted a surplus of TL 1.2 billion from January to August.

The central government's tax revenues amounted to TL 432.7 billion while interest payments amounted to some TL 69.3 billion in the same period.