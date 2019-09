Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Monday presented Turkey's New Economic Program in the capital Ankara.

Albayrak said Turkey's revised inflation targets under the new program are 12% for 2019, 8.5% for 2020, 6% for 2021 and 4.9% for 2022.

The budget deficit-to-GDP rate targets are 2.9% for 2019 and 2020, 2.5% for 2021 and 1.5% for 2022, Albayrak said.

