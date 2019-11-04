   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

Hazelnut exports hit record high in just 2 months

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 04.11.2019 19:56
Updated 05.11.2019 00:09
emDHA Photo/em
DHA Photo

Turkish hazelnut exports hit a record high this September-October, it has been announced by the head of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association.

Turkey earned revenues of $641 million in the first two months of the season, doubling on an annual basis, Edip Sevinç said in a statement yesterday.

Sevinç added that the volume of hazelnut exports had surged by 72%, to 99,891 tons, during the same period.

He underscored that China shone out among Turkey's hazelnut export markets, seeing a 153% rise in September-October year-on-year.

Hazelnut exports hit nearly 262,000 tons between last September and this July, according to the association. Turkey earned $1.54 billion from hazelnut exports over the course of the first 11 months of the season.

Turkey – the world's largest hazelnut exporter – earned $1.78 billion with nearly 287,000 tons of hazelnut exports last season, between September 2017 and the end of August 2018.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy Annual consumer inflation in Turkey has fallen to 8.55% in October,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS