Turkey's largest conglomerate Koç pledges to drop single-use plastic by 2020

Turkey's leading conglomerate Koç Holding promised on Thursday to stop using single-use plastic products as of the end of 2020.

"We are committed to stopping disposable plastic consumption in all Koç Group companies and organizations, with over 90,000 colleagues," Levent Çakıroğlu, the CEO of the company, said in a press release.

Following the Istanbul Biennial art exhibition, which was themed on ocean plastic waste and sponsored by Koç Holding, Çakıroğlu noted: "The amount of plastic waste we could not deal with turned into pollution, which is threatenening the environment and human health."

Underlining the firm's decisiveness in tackling the issue of ocean pollution, he stressed that plastic waste now covers over 3 million square meters (32 million square feet) in the Pacific Ocean.

Çakıroğlu underlined that to stop using single-use plastic products, the company will find alternatives and increase reuse and recycling.

"This promise is only the beginning; we will enhance our efforts on (the issue of) plastic use," he added.