   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

Turkish imports hit $17.4 billion in October

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 29.11.2019 11:42
emFile Photo/em
File Photo

Turkey's imports totaled $17.4 billion in October, an 8% rise compared to the same month last year, said the country's statistical authority on Friday.

The data showed exports were $15.6 billion with an annual decrease of 0.1%.

"In October 2019, the foreign trade deficit came to 1.8 billion dollars with a 263.6% increase compared with October 2018," the group reported, adding that in October 2019, the export to import rate came to 89.6%, down from 96.9% in the same month last year.

To calculate foreign trade data, two different methods are used – the special trade system and the general trade system.

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones or customs warehouses. The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation areas and premises for inward processing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy The soothing volatility in financial markets and improving macroeconomic...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS