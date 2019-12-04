Turkey, Malaysia set to strengthen cooperation

Turkey and Malaysia will sign various deals to strengthen cooperation, notably in the defense sector, Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Wednesday.

"These steps are sure to benefit both countries in terms of added value, both in the form of trade growth and technology transfers," Varank told Anadolu Agency (AA) during a visit to Qatar for a preparatory meeting ahead of the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit. A set of exciting new projects are sure to come about thanks to the summit, he added.

Ministers from Turkey, Malaysia, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan gathered in Doha days before the Kuala Lumpur Summit which will be held to revitalize the economic and social aspects of Islamic civilization.

"We plan to establish a center of excellence linking our research bases," Varank said. The center of excellence would have as its aim the goal of carrying out joint projects and investments, he said.

"Therefore, this summit aims to take Islamic countries even further ahead via the setting up of effective communication channels in the field of industry, technology and innovation," the minister added.

The summit will be held from Dec. 18-21 and aims to focus discussion on obstacles against sustainable development and result-oriented policy solutions.

Bilateral and multilateral memorandums of understanding will be signed regarding various sectors – namely, defense, food security, youth support, industry and technology, over the course of the summit.