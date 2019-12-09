Ankara, Doha collaborate for standardization

The Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) will take on Qatar's certification and standardization, Turkey's industry and technology minister said Monday.



"We want to share our experience in industry and technology with Qatar, develop projects together and carry out activities in other countries together," Mustafa Varank told Anadolu Agency (AA).



He noted a deal was signed during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Qatar in late November. Erdoğan visited Doha to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.



As part of efforts to promote bilateral economic ties, the visit saw seven agreements being inked between Ankara and Doha in the fields of economy, urbanization, trade, industry, technology and standardization.



The minister emphasized there would be some important steps between the two countries related to the acceptance documents of both countries' documentation and certification bodies in terms of recognition of documents and the increase of mutual trade.



He added that the countries are gearing for a new deal to be signed in the period ahead.



"Turkey is an industrial country. We have a highly developed industrial infrastructure. Qatar has an economy based on natural resources. We want to share our experience in industry and technology with Qatar, develop projects together and carry out activities in third countries together. The agreements we have signed will be beneficial in our relations," Varank said.