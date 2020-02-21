Cooperation in key areas could boost Turkey-Portugal trade volume

Trade volume between Turkey and Portugal can cross $5 billion if both countries cooperate in their areas of influence, a Turkish business leader told Anadolu Agency.

Özer Öz, head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Turkey-Portugal Business Council, stressed that the current bilateral trade volume fell well short of its potential, as well as both sides' targets.

"We should try something new to boost bilateral trade volume with Portugal, like focusing on Portuguese-speaking countries," Öz added.

Turkey should be seen as a destination for production activities over the Far Eastern countries, he suggested, highlighting that Portugal would have a great advantage in Turkic countries by cooperating with Turkish companies.

"We're talking about a potential that can't top $5 billion if we don't cooperate in third countries or advanced technology."

He added that Portugal's mining sector, and especially its lithium reserves, was gaining the attention of Turkish companies.

Golden Visas

Speaking about the golden visa scheme Portugal offered for citizenship, Öz said Turkish Jews who had easier access to Portuguese citizenship could also help build a bridge between the two countries.

"There are almost 2,000 applications that are being processed. This will also add momentum to our ties," Öz stressed.

Furthermore, Turkish citizens represented some of the top three largest golden visa holders from Portugal, with 385 citizens having staked a claim since the scheme was launched in 2012. Portugal has received more than €5 billion ($5.4 billion) of investment from the golden visa scheme and granted visas to 8,288 people.

Lale Ülker, Turkey's ambassador in Lisbon, pointed to the positive trend of trade and economic ties between the two countries, stating that over the last 15 years, the volume of bilateral trade has grown fourfold."

Ulker added that Turkey posted a foreign trade surplus of $407 million with Portugal last year.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the trade volume between the two countries rose 1.8% year-on-year to hit $1.8 billion in 2018.

Turkey ranks 17th in terms of Portugal's exports and 13th for imports, she noted. Turkey's top export sectors in trade with Portugal include contributions to the automotive industry, iron and steel, and textile products.

Growing interest

Ülker said Turkish companies were showing a rising interest in Portugal and had started claiming a considerable share of the Portuguese economy.

Since 2015, Yılport, a subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Yıldırım Holding, has been operating seven Portuguese ports. To this, Ülker said: "Yılport's acquisition of Portuguese port operator Tertir in 2015 made it the largest foreign investment in the country."

Ülker said the Lisbon cruise terminal was being operated by another Turkish conglomerate, Global Port, after it won a bid with an international consortium as part of a 35-year build-operate-transfer deal.

"In 2018, Turkey's Oyak Çimento bought out Cimpor, the most important Portuguese cement producer, as well as Cabo Verde," she added.

Noting that Turkish giants like Esan Eczacıbaşı were involved in mining research and that Krea Gayrimenkul and DAP Yapı were carrying out real estate projects in the country. "Besides these prominent cases, some 17 smaller Turkish companies operate in the country in agriculture, food, tourism, and pharmacy," she said.

Likewise, the number of Portuguese companies doing business in Turkey reached 75 as of January, up from just 15 in 2017. "Portugal has invested in Turkey's sectors of information technology, telecommunications, sports equipment, clothing and shoes, paper and wood, consultancy, software, renewable energy, engineering, and storage," Ülker said.