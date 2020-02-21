   
Turkey's assets abroad increase at year-end in 2019

21.02.2020
Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) improved as of the end of 2019 compared to the end of the previous year, as its assets abroad increased at a higher pace than liabilities against non-residents, official data showed Friday.

Turkey's assets abroad reached $250.6 billion at the end of last year, rising 9.4% from the end of 2018, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said in a statement.

The country's liabilities against non-residents rose slightly by 0.3% to hit $599.5 billion in the same period, bringing the NIIP – the gap between its external assets and liabilities – to minus $348.9 billion as of Dec. 31, down from minus $368.5 billion at the end of 2018.

The NIIP is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and its citizens.

Reserve assets were $105.5 billion at the end of last year, posting an increase of 13.4%, while other investments came in at $94.5 billion, up 6.5% during the same period.

