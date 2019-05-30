Turkish students to learn Urdu in Pakistan

A major university in Pakistan will start offering Urdu language courses for Turkish students starting this July, a school official said yesterday. The first group of Turkish students are set to arrive next month while the course is planned to begin in July, Zahid Majeed, the exchange office head of Allama Iqbal Open University, told Anadolu Agency (AA). This is the beginning, so a group of six Turkish students will initially come for this course, Majeed said, adding that the number of students will gradually increase at the university in the country's capital Islamabad. He underlined that this would be the first occasion when students from Turkey would join the university.

Last month, the university and Turkish Students Federation reached an understanding of bilateral collaboration to enhance existing ties between education institutions of both countries. "This move will help in sharing experience and expertise with each other," said Majeed.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul welcomed the announcement, saying on Twitter, "We will continue to promote the bond between Turkey and Pakistan in every possible walk of life." During their stay in Pakistan, Turkish students will be given a tour of historical sites to become acquainted with Pakistani culture and social traditions.