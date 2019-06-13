2,000 people read books in Istanbul to promote love of reading

Some 2,000 people from all ages gathered in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district to read books and promote the love of reading after the district municipality declared 2019 as "Reading Year."

Residents of the district, which is located on the city's European side, gathered in Kemal Sunal Amphitheatre in the Büyükçekmece Culture Park.

Some of the residents attending the event were holding banners promoting the importance of reading.

District Mayor Hasan Akgün stressed the importance of promoting reading in order to encourage the public, saying that they will focus on such activities within the scope of their new projects.

Some other events such as autographing sessions and interviews with writers were also carried out during the event.

Last month a similar event was held in southern Turkey's Antalya province. Primary, secondary and pre-school students accompanied by their parents gathered in Konyaaltı beach with their books to participate in the project and read for almost two hours.