Siamese twins face university entrance test

Millions throughout Turkey took university entrance exams on Saturday, but only two shared the unique bond of sharing a body.

In Kahramanmaraş, a city in south-central Turkey, Ayşe and Sema Tanrıkulu, Siamese twins, had their IDs duly checked before they picked up their pencils to take the test.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ayşe Tanrıkulu said they are taking the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) to gain admission to the college of their dreams.

They both studied "very hard" throughout the year to ace the test, she said. Saying that they want to study theology or teaching, the twins wished success to everyone facing the big test. Over 2.5 million Turkish students were taking the country's national university entrance exams last weekend, according to the head of Turkey's examination body.