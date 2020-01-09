Scholarships, exchanges draw thousands to Turkey for education

Turkey broke its own record in foreign students in the past five years, bringing the number of students attending Turkish universities from 48,000 to 178,000, becoming one of the largest foreign student hubs in the world. Scholarships and exchange programs offered by state-run agencies and foundations like Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Board of Higher Education (YÖK) and Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) provide incentives for more students. Students have access to about 60,000 education programs in 207 universities throughout the country.



The country aims to increase the number of foreign students to 250,000 within the next three years.



Efforts to drive foreign students to the country were launched in the 1960s with bilateral agreements with various countries but concrete policies were first shaped in the 1990s and in 1992, Turkey inaugurated the "Great Student Project," implementing a series of policies for grants for students. In the early 2000s, policies gained more momentum but the biggest step was in 2012, with the launch of Turkey Scholarships by YTB that effectively merged scholarships by various state institutions into a single scholarship mechanism. Turkey Scholarships received 42,000 applications in its inaugural year and 146,600 students applied last year. Along with financial support, Turkish Scholarships allow students to apply for any program of their choice at the universities. It also supports the work of academics and researchers in other countries by offering Turkish language education and different research modules for them. The application for this year's scholarship program begins Friday and will end on Feb. 20. Free-of-charge applications require applicants to have a minimum GPA of 70 if they want to apply for bachelor's degree programs. If accepted, students are interviewed and once their scholarship is granted, they are given admission visas to Turkey. Scholarships cover at least a TL 700 monthly allowance, coverage of tuition fees, one-year Turkish language study, accommodation, health insurance and flight tickets. Turkey also pursues an enduring bond with foreign students graduated from Turkish universities and views them as unofficial envoys of Turkey in their own countries. A Turkey Graduates Network set up for this purpose includes 29 alumni associations in 28 countries.



YÖK, which oversees universities in Turkey, offers comprehensive information for foreign students seeking to study in the country with its "Study in Turkey" website. For its part, the education body offers a series of grants to foreign students such as the Mevlana Exchange Program which reached out to nearly 6,000 students since its inception in 2013. Another scholarship program by YÖK covers students from Albania, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Gambia, Philippines, Palestine, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Ukraine. A project-based exchange program by YÖK launched in 2016 endorses international joint projects. So far, 114 projects from 37 countries received financial support. A conditional scholarship program by YÖK requires students to return and work in their countries at least twice the time they spent on education in Turkey. Abroad, YÖK gives scholarships to students at universities in their own countries for Turkology studies.



TDV, which is affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (DİB) receives scholarships for Islamic theology studies in Turkey.