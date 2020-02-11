'Türkiye Scholarships' draw rising interest from foreign students

Turkey, with its government-funded scholarship program, has become a popular destination for international students and researchers who come for higher education at all academic levels as well as research and language learning opportunities.

The "Turkiye Scholarships" program, specifically designed for international students and researchers, with its all-encompassing scholarship provisions and services is their gateway to education in the country. What makes Türkiye Scholarships unique is its feature of providing university and program placement as part of its scholarship application.

Abdullah Eren, head of the state-run Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities, which distributes the scholarships, says that students' interest in the scholarship has been on the rise with every passing year. "Back in 2012, the Türkiye Scholarships program received 42,000 applications, while last year it reached a record number of 146,600 applications from 167 different countries. This year, we also aim to set a new record," said Eren.

The institution provides around 5,000 scholarships every year, including for full-time bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees, as well as short-term programs such as research scholarships and language and culture programs. Referring to the great interest shown in the program, Eren pointed out that this is due to the wide range of services and programs that the scholarship covers. "It is an all-inclusive program that covers the cost of tuition fees, monthly stipend, accommodation, health expenditures, round-trip flight tickets and a one-year Turkish language course for all students. Hence, it's one of the world's most comprehensive scholarship programs," Eren says.

The scholarship program is competitive and merit-based, where candidates' academic excellence is not only considered but also additional extra-curricular and other qualifications are of high importance. All awardees are provided with a one-year, free-of-charge Turkish language course regardless of their program and academic background wherein students get the chance to become acquainted with Turkish culture with a variety of trips and programs provided in their first year while they are learning Turkish.

The program aims to enhance Turkey's relations with other countries in the fields of higher education and culture. Students become part of a big family comprising of 16,000 current scholarship students and a 170,000 international student body in Turkey. Following graduation, students become members of Turkey's alumni network, which includes around 150,000 graduates from more than 156 countries.

With its aim to provide a comprehensive educational experience in Turkey, Türkiye Scholarships also provide arts, culture, history, sports-related social activities and training programs for scholarship holders. It also acquaints them with academics, institutions and organizations working in their respective fields and offers academic counseling services throughout their study period.

The deadline for 2020 applications is Feb. 20, 2020. Applications can be submitted online through the scholarship program's application system, free of charge, at https://www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr.