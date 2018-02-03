All Kurds are welcome in MHP in upcoming elections, deputy chair says

The doors of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are open to all Kurds without any conditions or descriptions in the upcoming period of local and general elections, MHP Deputy Chairman Celal Adan said.

Speaking in a televised interview Thursday, MHP Deputy Chairman Adan said his party has never hurt any Kurdish person. "The doors of the MHP are open to them. The doors of the MHP are open to Kurds without any description," he said, underscoring that the MHP is the most dynamic political party in the southeastern and eastern region.

Stressing that the MHP will get many votes from the region in the 2019 local and general elections, Adan said the party has branches in southeastern Diyarbakır and Şırnak provinces as well as in eastern Ağrı province. "We had a deputy from Bingöl in 1999. We had deputies in Van and Bitlis. As long as there is the MHP, there will not be any Turkish-Kurdish conflict. The MHP is the assurance for that."

There has been recent criticism that an alliance between the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the MHP would not be able to garner votes from Kurds due to the latter. Responding to these comments, Adan said that such words are uttered by those who are against Turkey's Operation Olive Branch fighting the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria's Afrin region. "The MHP is not perceived by any Kurdish citizen in such a way," he said.

Commenting on the recent talks between the AK Party and the MHP to forge an alliance in the 2019 elections, Adan said authorities from both parties work on the issue around the clock. "They carry out their works under chairmen. This alliance is a grand alliance. It is an alliance that will cruise Turkey to welfare," he said.

Asserting that citizens lend great support to the idea of the alliance, Adan said cooperation between the AK Party and the MHP gives comfort to people. The two parties have been on the same page on several issues for a while, and they agreed to form an alliance in the 2019 local and general elections as well as the presidential elections. MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has called it a "people's alliance," while President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan termed it a "domestic and national alliance." The alliance has recently been termed the "national agreement."

MHP Chairman Bahçeli previously made it publicly known that his party would not nominate a candidate and instead support President Erdoğan's re-election, which became the first step toward a political alliance for the 2019 presidential elections.

Adan reiterated that the MHP's candidate would be President Erdoğan. "Every party will enter the elections with their own identity, but the allied party, namely the AK Party and the MHP, will enter the elections with their own emblems on the ballots," he said, adding that those voting for the AK Party would automatically vote for the MHP as well. The MHP deputy chairman also said the alliance of the two parties would be implemented in the March 2019 local elections without a problem.