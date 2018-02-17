Erdoğan, Bahçeli to meet for final discussion of 2019 election alliance

The alliance talks between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are expected to be completed on Sunday in a final meeting.

As the commission concluded its work regarding the alliance, MHP's Chairman Devlet Bahçeli and AK Party's Chairman President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to discuss the final form of the alliance in Ankara.

Following the meeting, the proposal of the electoral alliance and regulation in relation to the election safety are expected to be shared with the public. The final form of the alliance will be later discussed in Parliament.

The AK Party and MHP decided to form an alliance when Bahçeli announced that he will not run for the presidency and will instead support Erdoğan. Since then, the two parties have ramped up their efforts to find common ground to enter the presidential elections in 2019 with an alliance.

The commission set up between the parties is also expected to focus on the constitutional changes that need to be done for the new presidential governing system.

President Erdoğan will convene the commissions working on the adjustments in March and the sub-commissions will finalize their works until April.

The sub-commission that is focusing on the regulations for the local elections has already completed its workings and will make a presentation about the local administrations next week in Parliament. The changes that are made will go into effect in the local elections in March 2019.

Following the constitutional changes that were approved in the April 16 referendum, adjustment laws and changes to the electoral system have become a must.

There were rumors in the media that other parties may join the alliance. Amid such talks, Erdoğan met Felicity Party Chairman (SP) Temel Karamollaoğlu at the AK Party's headquarters in Ankara. However, Karamollaoğlu did not elaborate on the possibility of an alliance.

"We shared our opinion on adjustment laws and discussed recent political developments," he said.

Reportedly, the Great Unity Party (BBP) might be another party that would be interested in joining the alliance.

In the weeks-long discussions for an alliance between the AK Party and MHP, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Parliament constitution committee head Mustafa Şentop and AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal represented their party, while the MHP was represented by Deputy Secretary-General Mustafa Kalaycı, lawmaker Mehmet Parsak from Afyonkarahisar province and another parliamentarian from Istanbul, İsmail Faruk Aksu.