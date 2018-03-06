BBP reiterates will to join for People's Alliance in 2019 elections

The Great Union Party (BBP) will join the People's Alliance despite rumors aimed at spoiling the unity of this initiative, BBP Chairman Mustafa Destici said.

Delivering a speech at an event held in Istanbul on Sunday, BBP Chairman Destici responded to claims that the BBP is not wanted in the People's Alliance and will not be joining it. "Of course we can sit down and talk with all parties except the HDP but our stance is clear. We stay by this alliance. Therefore we will continue to stay by [the alliance] until the end," Destici said.

There have been rumors in the Turkish media recently that the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which formed the People's Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), does not favor the prospect of the BBP teaming up.

The BBP chairman underscored that his party does not take some claims that are aimed at spoiling the alliance seriously. "We do not give credit to a series of rumors that have been put forward to break up the national and indigenous People's Alliance and stoke the flames of unrest towards this alliance," he said.

Destici also commented on the criticism of the 26-article alliance bill. Stressing that the accusations on the election safety are unjust, Destici said that the articles on the issue were prepared in line with the needs to counter the PKK and its affiliates.

The AK Party and the MHP last month presented a 26-article bill to Parliament following weeks-long alliance negotiations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019. The submitted bill was signed by the AK Party Deputy Chairman and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım as well as MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. The bill will pave the way for electoral alliances, a first time in Turkish politics.

Over the weekend, MHP Deputy Chairman Celal Adan said that the People's Alliance has 65 to 70 percent public approval. "The will that the president and our chairman put forward when Turkey needed unity, stability and cooperation turned into great support at around 65 to 70 percent," he said.

Meanwhile, İYİ Party (Good Party) Chairwoman Meral Akşener changed course on forming alliances with others parties. Having asserted that she would very much like to form an alliance with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), Akşener claimed over the weekend that the Good Party will walk alone.

Claiming that her party has first been attached to the Republican People's Party (CHP) and then to the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Akşener said that the Good Party will not be in any alliance. "We will not form alliance. We are not afraid, we are sure, we believe in ourselves," she asserted.

However, the Good Party chairwoman said not long ago that she has a desire to form alliance with two parties. "This is what I say as a desire and request. I would very much like to form an alliance with the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party. I told this to [SP Chairman Temel] Karamollaoğlu as well, but they want to name a [presidential] candidate," she previously said.