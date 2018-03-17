MHP's new executive board to prepare for elections

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is to do its best to prepare for the future elections with its new Central Executive Board (MYK) under the theme of a "national stance," according to MHP Vice Chairman Mevlüt Karakaya.

Underlining that there may be changes, as some people may be tired or have other excuses, Karakaya said in a televised interview yesterday that "The new MYK eventually will prepare in the best way for both 2019 and the future."

The MHP is set to hold its 12th Ordinary Grand Congress on Sunday. Current MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli is the only candidate for the chairmanship position at the congress, which will host some 1,200 delegates. The MHP's MYK, which has 75 seats, will be revealed at the congress after the votes of 1,207 delegates. It is stated that a high number of people have applied for the candidacy. As part of rejuvenation efforts, Bahçeli is expected to increase the number of women and young people.

The theme of the congress will be "national stance," stressing national unity and solidarity in the face of threats targeting Turkey.

The congress will be Bahçeli's ninth one since he took over from Alparslan Türkeş, the founding chairman of the MHP. Bahçeli became the MHP chairman on July 6, 1997 in the party's fifth extraordinary congress.

While the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is set to attend the MHP's congress with a high-level delegation, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the People's Democratic Party (HDP) are not invited to the congress. AK Party Deputy Chairman Hayati Yazıcı, AK Party Deputy Group Chairman Naci Bostancı and Parliament Constitution Committee Head Mustafa Şentop are expected to attend the congress.

Commenting on the dispute between the CHP and MHP deputies during the discussions of the alliance bill in the General Session of Parliament, Karakaya said the MHP does not want to become part of the tension and criticized the CHP deputy's remarks targeting Bahçeli.

Karakaya added that the MHP has been targeted by the CHP since it decided to form an alliance with the ruling party.

Following the MHP's decision to support the AK Party in the presidential election, the two sides agreed to work on the structure of the alliance. With the alliance bill prepared by the MHP and AK Party ratified in Parliament, political parties are allowed to form alliances for the elections.