Exemplary municipalities will bring success in local elections, CHP says

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Friday that his party will win the municipalities of significant provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul, in the upcoming elections, claiming that it will provide exemplary municipal services.

"We will demonstrate how to provide services in local administrations both to Turkey and to the world," Kılıçdaroğlu said speaking to mayors in a meeting in the central Konya province.

The main opposition leader added that if the CHP takes over the municipalities of Ankara and Istanbul in local elections, these cities will be able to compete with other major cities in the world, such as New York, Tokyo and Milan.

In relation to the supervision of the CHP's municipalities, Kılıçdaroğlu stated that they are comfortable with the issue, saying that their aim is to serve the people.

Parties have accelerated their preparations for local elections, which will be held in March 2019.

According to reports, the CHP is expected to start work to determine its candidates for local elections this month. As part of a 10-month program, the CHP will announce its candidates for provinces it failed to win in the last local elections. These provinces are reportedly Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, Mersin, Antalya, Denizli and Bursa. The reports also said the party will pursue a different strategy for each province.

The CHP's strategy to announce the candidates before the Supreme Election Board (YSK) publishes the electoral schedule is reportedly aimed at overcoming intra-party unease.

The candidates are expected to be tested through polls conducted by private companies. The party then will reportedly ask for the opinions of local administrations regarding those who lead the polls. Apart from the polls conducted by private companies, the CHP will also be in touch with academics and field experts.