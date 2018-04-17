MHP Chairman Bahçeli calls for snap elections in August

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli called for presidential and parliamentary snap elections to be held on Aug. 26, 2018.



Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting Tuesday, Bahçeli said that his party is in favor of holding snap polls, rather than waiting for the scheduled elections on Nov. 3, 2019.

He argued that snap elections would significantly benefit Turkey and the country's future.

Bahçeli's call was positively received by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

"MHP leader Bahçeli's suggestion to hold snap elections could be discussed by the ruling AK Party's executive bodies," Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ said.

CHP also backed Bahçeli's call for snap elections, as the party's spokesperson and Deputy Chairman Bülent Tezcan said "we are always ready."