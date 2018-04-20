Erdoğan has 55.6 pct of votes in latest survey, AK Party says

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Mahir Ünal said yesterday that the work for the adjustment laws has been ramped up and that according to the latest election survey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has 55.6 percent support for the upcoming presidential election.

Erdoğan announced on Wednesday that Turkey will head to presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, following a surprise call from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli for snap elections this past Tuesday. Erdoğan's announcement was made at a press conference after a half-an-hour meeting with Bahçeli on Wednesday.

After the meeting with Bahçeli, Erdoğan said that it is necessary to immediately switch to the presidential system and key officials have discussed the issue in detail.

With the decision for early elections, officials now need to step up work to make the necessary legal changes to adapt to the new system of governance. In relation to the adjustment laws, Ünal said that the final work of the upper committee would be presented to Erdoğan on April 19. Ünal also said the AK Party will kick off its election campaign in mid-May and will hold large rallies with Erdoğan.

Touching on the debates about whether the İYİ Party (Good Party) will be allowed to participate in the elections or not, Ünal said that the AK Party is "in favor of the participation of all parties and candidates in the June 24 elections that meet the conditions defined by law."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said yesterday that the early general and presidential elections will help the country have a clearer forecast of its future. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bozdağ said that the June 24 elections will open a new chapter in the country's history. "Turkey was going to experience local elections in March 2019 and general and presidential elections in November. The fact that this electoral process was spread out could bring many political scenarios, uncertainties and plots as well as traps for Turkey. Of course, it could have economic and political results. Bringing the elections forward is a step that spoils the plans of everyone who prepares dirty plots for Turkey," Bozdağ said.

Explaining that Erdoğan and parliamentarians gave up on their remaining two years until November 2019, Bozdağ said that it has all been sacrificed for the sake of the country and the state.

The AK Party and MHP already have an election alliance for the presidential and parliamentary elections. The MHP and AK Party formed what they call the People's Alliance, as Bahçeli previously said the MHP will support Erdoğan in the presidential election. The two parties will also be under the same umbrella for the general elections.

The presidential election and general elections will be held on the same day. All political parties planning to create alliances will have to notify the Supreme Election Board (YSK) at least seven days in advance after the electoral schedule starts. It reportedly takes the Y

SK 60 days to fully prepare for elections.

In the meantime, YSK President Sadi Güven said on Wednesday that the board has already started preparations for the ele

ctions. "Once an election is over, the YSK makes preparations for the next election. We have materials at the ready for at least two elections and complete our set-up. All kinds of preparations are ready for this election, as well," Güven said.

He added that all necessary arrangements for the elections have also begun and that they will be complete in a couple days.