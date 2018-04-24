BBP authorizes Chairman Destici to negotiate alliances

The nationalist Great Union Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici was authorized on Sunday by his party on the decision whether the party will enter the elections without a partner or join an alliance for upcoming parliament and presidential elections.

"It was decided to authorize party leader Destici to determine a candidate, enter negotiations with other parties, to discuss and to decide for a candidate for upcoming elections," a statement said, which was released after BBP's Central Decision Board (MKYK).

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) last week presented a 26-article bill to Parliament following weeks-long alliance negotiations for the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. The submitted bill was signed by the AK Party Deputy Chairman and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım as well as MHP leader Bahçeli. With the two parties submitting the bill to pave the way for electoral alliances, a new era has come in Turkish politics. The AK Party and MHP announced that they will enter elections under the name of "People's Alliance," nominating President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as joint candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for June 24.

There have been rumors in the Turkish media recently that the MHP does not favor the prospect of the BBP teaming up with them. However, both parties have rejected the claims that suggest opposition to BBP joining the alliance. The BBP chairman said that his party does not take some claims seriously that are aimed at spoiling the alliance.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah last month, the BBP leader Mustafa Destici said that they are supporting the "People's Alliance" because it overlaps their principles, and added that the block could secure around 60 percent of the votes in the 2019 presidential elections.