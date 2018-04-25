11 parties to run in June 24 polls, Turkey's electoral board says

Turkey's electoral body on Wednesday announced that 11 political parties will compete in the June 24 polls.

The Supreme Board of Election on Sunday had said 10 parties, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will run in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The other parties set to compete are the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Felicity (Saadet) Party, Grand Unity Party (BBP), Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Democrat Party (DP), Patriotic (Vatan) Party, Free Cause (Hüda-Par) Party, and newly formed Good (IYI) Party.

The Turkish parliament last Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.

In June 2018, the country will hold both parliamentary and presidential elections, which will be the fifth and the sixth elections in Turkey in the last five years.

Erdoğan announced the snap polls after a meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex in Ankara, a day after the latter called for snap elections to be held in August.

In February, Erdoğan's AK Party agreed to form the People's Alliance with the MHP for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Bahçeli earlier announced that his party would not nominate a candidate for the next presidential elections and instead would support Erdoğan.