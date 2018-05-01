Main opposition CHP to announce presidential candidate on May 4, spox says

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will announce its candidate for the upcoming presidential election on May 4, party's spokesperson Bülent Tezcan said Tuesday.

Speaking at his party's headquarters in Ankara, Tezcan invited all citizens to hear the announcement of the party's candidate, which is expected to be made on Friday at the Ahmet Taner Kışlalı Gym in the capital.

Tezcan added that his party is prepared for the elections.



Caught off guard for the June 24 snap parliamentary and presidential elections, the CHP has been struggling to find a candidate to run for president.

From among party members, CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce, Eskişehir Mayor Yılmaz Büyükerşen and Istanbul Deputy İlhan Kesici have been mentioned as strong nominees for candidacy. A candidate from CHP ranks has also reportedly been preferred by party members.

Meanwhile, Felicity Party (Saadet Party) -- another party set to compete at the elections -- announced its Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu as their presidential candidate.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey's move to a presidential system.

In the April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.