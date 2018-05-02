Opposition parties agree to unite against People's Alliance in upcoming Turkish elections

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), IYI Party (Good Party), Felicity Party (SP) and Democrat Party (DP) agreed early Wednesday to form an alliance for the June 24 elections against the People's Alliance.

The official statement is expected to be released on Thursday. The name of the alliance will be determined by the party leaders, sources said.

IYI Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener initially had a different view on forming alliances with other parties. Having asserted that she would very much like to form an alliance with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), Akşener had insisted that the Good Party would "walk alone."

"We will not form alliance. We are not afraid, we are sure, we believe in ourselves," she had said.

Both the CHP and the İP also previously declared that in case if there is no clear winner in the first run, they will support each other's presidential candidates in the second round of voting.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) decided to form a political alliance for the presidential elections after MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli announced that his party will not name a candidate for the 2019 presidential elections and will support the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Great Union Party (BBP) also later announced that it would join the AK Party's and MHP's center-right election bloc the People's Alliance, and support Erdoğan as their joint candidate.

The AK Party has won every election since it was formed in 2001. The party has participated in five general elections so far, namely the 2002, 2007, 2011, June 2015 and the November 2015 snap elections, winning 34.3 percent, 46.6 percent, 49.8 percent, 40.9 percent and 49.5 percent of the votes respectively.