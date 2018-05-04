AK Party candidates to go through serious vetting

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will meticulously process the applications of deputy candidate nominees for the upcoming early general elections to prevent the possibility of infiltration by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members.

Now that the period for citizens to declare their candidacy has been concluded, the Türkiye daily reported Thursday that the AK Party will start the process with popularity polls in 81 provinces to determine which candidate nominees may be given the green light.

In this respect, rural party authorities, mayors, provincial heads and members and youth and women's branch members will take part in the popularity polls. The results of the popularity polls will be only one of the criteria to determine the deputy lists.

Following the popularity polls, candidate nominees will be invited to interviews. The AK Party has been preparing for the interviews. Fourteen sub-commissions were set up in the party. Each sub-commission will interview at least 500 candidate nominees.

Candidate nominees will be asked why they have chosen the AK Party and their possible projects for the future of the country and the party. Sub-commission members will report everything about the candidates, ranging from their clothes to their tone.

After the sub-commissions submit their reports to the upper commission, it will implement a second processing. In the end, a final report will be submitted to a commission under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The AK Party has charged TL 6,000 ($1,436) for male candidates and as a special subsidy for candidacy application, TL 3,000 for women and younger candidates and TL 1,000 for the disabled. Over the course of eight days, more than 7,000 people have applied to become candidate nominees.