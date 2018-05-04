HDP submits Demirtaş as the party's presidential candidate

Pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) formally announces imprisoned former co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş as the party's presidential candidate in June 24 snap elections.

Demirtaş was born in 1973, in eastern Elazığ province of Turkey. He was first elected as a deputy from the Democratic Turkey Party (DTP) in 2007.



When the party was closed down in 2009, he transferred to the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP). In 2014, he became the co-chairman of the left-wing People's Democratic Party (HDP) which was formed with the inclusion of several political movements including the BDP and known for its link to the PKK terrorist organization.



Demirtaş served his duty as the co-chairman until 2018. He became the presidential candidate of the party in 2014 and came in the third place. In 2016, he was imprisoned for insulting "the Republic of Turkey, the Turkish nation, the Turkish state and state institutions."

