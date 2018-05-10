People's Alliance might hold joint rally for upcoming elections

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said that the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who previously formed the People's Alliance for the presidential elections, might hold a rally together along with the Great Union Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici.Speaking in a press conference in Ankara yesterday, Kalın said that "there is a possibility for a joint rally. The date and place for the rally have not been decided yet. The BBP might also join as (it is) rally of People's Alliance," and added that the rally would reflect the solidarity.Erdoğan announced the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) manifesto on the weekend in which he underlined that Turkey will further develop in the next term thanks to the new system.

Commenting on the AK Party's preparations for the elections, Kalın stated that President Erdoğan had already been active in the field, as he held many congresses in various provinces. Kalın stressed that "nearly 30 great rallies are expected to be held." He underscored that the people would vote for the best option presented to them on June 24.

Additionally, Kalın stated that Erdoğan will hold a rally in Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 20. Following the decision of some European countries which banned Turkish authorities to hold election campaign rallies in their countries, Erdoğan announced that he will attend the rally to be held in Bosnia to convey the AK Party's messages to Turkish people living abroad. The decision by some European countries faced criticism from Ankara on the grounds that the democratic rights of European Turks have been violated.

According to estimates, there are about 5.5 million Turkish citizens who live in Western European countries. In Germany alone, there are about 3 million Turkish citizens, making the country a critical stage for Turkish parties' election campaigns.

Touching on the possible meeting to take place between Erdoğan and the Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce, Kalın said that the İnce's request has been received and added that the meeting might be held in a couple of days. Later on, İnce said that he expects to have a meeting with the President at 9 p.m.