Nationalist BBP reiterates support for Erdoğan in presidential elections

Nationalist Great Unity Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici reiterated yesterday his party's support for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the run up to the June 24 early parliamentary and presidential elections.

Erdoğan is their one and only presidential candidate, Destici told reporters after his meeting with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) chairman at BBP headquarters in Ankara. "The president has always used a very sincere and sensitive manner towards us, our party and grassroots. ... We, as the BBP, have never been in the People's Alliance with a pragmatic plan. We made this decision by taking into consideration the conditions our country is going through, the continuation of our state, the unity and integrity of our country," Destici said after the meeting.

Erdoğan said his party and the BBP were on the same page as to how the electoral period should be handled. "We emphasized our unity, cooperation, solidarity and how we can carry out much more efficiently," Erdoğan added. Responding to a question whether the AK Party and the BBP will hold a joint rally in the election campaign, Erdoğan said that it is not clear for the time being.

The AK Party and the BBP decided to join hands in the early general and presidential elections on June 24 and formed an alliance. However, the BBP will join the AK Party's alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is known as the People's Alliance, on the AK Party's list, while the two parties will have their own lists in the general elections.